Coalition seizes on pandemic to boost 'Obamacare' sign-ups

The Get Covered 2021 coalition is anchored by 14 states that run their own health insurance marketplaces, plus Washington, D.C. Also... WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled in many places, a coalition of states, health care groups and activists is striving to drum up “Obamacare” sign-ups among a growing number of Americans uninsured in perilous times.The campaign kicking off Thursday is called Get Covered 2021 and contrasts with a lack of outreach to the uninsured by the Trump administration, which is still trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act, even in the coronavirus pandemic.“There's renewed energy around getting people covered this year, given how COVID-19 is impacting so many people's lives,” said Joshua Peck, a former Obama administration official helping lead the effort.About 26 million people were uninsured last year — before the wave of layoffs that followed the virus shutdown this spring. Experts agree that number has risen, perhaps by 5 million to 10 million, but authoritative estimates await government studies that take time to produce.Nonetheless, research from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that about 6 in 10 uninsured people would be eligible for some form of subsidized coverage under the Obama-era law. Open enrollment for subsidized private plans through HealthCare.gov is underway and ends Dec. 15.The new sign-up campaign will culminate Dec. 10 with a national “Get Covered America Day,” ahead of the final weekend of open enrollment, traditionally crunch time for prospective customers. Some consumers may get a second chance with the incoming administration. President-elect Joe Biden would reopen HealthCare.gov, creating a special enrollment period for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The Get Covered 2021 coalition is anchored by 14 states that run their own health insurance marketplaces, plus Washington, D.C. Also... 👓 View full article

