Powell lawsuit in Michigan alleges 'Dominion computer fraud' and 'Illegal conduct' by election workers
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () (Natural News) Attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit late Wednesday seeking to set aside the results of the election in Michigan, claiming that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” enabled by “massive election fraud” helped make possible Biden’s vote count lead in the state. The suit also pointed to multiple issues pertaining to Dominion Voting...
President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump..
