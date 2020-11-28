Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Powell lawsuit in Michigan alleges 'Dominion computer fraud' and 'Illegal conduct' by election workers

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit late Wednesday seeking to set aside the results of the election in Michigan, claiming that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” enabled by “massive election fraud” helped make possible Biden’s vote count lead in the state. The suit also pointed to multiple issues pertaining to Dominion Voting...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House [Video]

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:29Published
President Trump And Rudy Giuliani To Attend Pa. GOP Election Hearing [Video]

President Trump And Rudy Giuliani To Attend Pa. GOP Election Hearing

The president and his attorney Rudy Giuliani are expected to attend a hearing hosted by Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers alleging voter fraud.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published
Reporter Update: Election Lawsuit Targets "Universal Mail-In Ballots" In Pennsylvania [Video]

Reporter Update: Election Lawsuit Targets "Universal Mail-In Ballots" In Pennsylvania

Another lawsuit has been filed in regards to PA’s election results. Congressman Mike Kelly and candidate Sean Parnell claim “universal mail-in ballots” are unconstitutional. Lt. Governor..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:43Published