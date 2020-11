England's COVID infections fell 30% in lockdown



COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England's month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday. Emer McCarthy.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 2 hours ago

Eustice: Now is not time to abandon Covid measures



Environment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules. Prime.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published 3 hours ago