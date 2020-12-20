EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern? Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily are causing alarm, but virus experts say it’s unclear if that’s the case or whether they pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.



Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year.



New variants, or strains, of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been seen almost since it was first detected in China nearly a year ago.



On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions because of the new strain, and several European Union countries banned or limited some flights from the U.K. to try to limit any spread.



Here’s what is known about the situation.



WHAT'S CONCERNING ABOUT THE RECENT STRAIN FOUND IN ENGLAND?



Health experts in the U.K. and U.S. said the strain seems to infect more easily than others, but there is no evidence yet it is more deadly.



Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific adviser, said that the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant,” causing over 60% of infections in London by December.



The strain is also concerning because it has so many mutations — nearly two dozen — and some are on the spiky protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells. That spike is what current vaccines target.



“I’m worried about this, for sure,” but it’s too soon to know how important it ultimately will prove to be, said Dr. Ravi Gupta, who studies viruses at the University of Cambridge in England. He and other researchers posted a report of it on a website scientists use to quickly share developments, but the paper has not been formally reviewed or published in a journal.



HOW DO THESE NEW... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Slaoui: Vaccine likely to work against new virus strain



Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that it’s “very unlikely” that the vaccine would not work against a new strain of coronavirus found in.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:47 Published 4 hours ago UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs



[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 1 day ago COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago

