China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

BEIJING (AP) — China fired back Sunday at the U.S. over allegations from the White House that Beijing withheld some information about the coronavirus outbreak from World Health Organization investigators.



In a statement Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.”



“It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government," he said, referring to the WHO mission investigating the origins of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late in 2019.



"To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak." Sullivan's statement said.



China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the U.S. had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.”



While it welcomed President Joe Biden's decision to reverse the Trump administration's move to leave the WHO, China hopes the U.S. will “hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, earnest, transparent and responsible attitude, shoulder its rightful responsibility, support the WHO’s work with real actions and make due contribution to the international cooperation on COVID-19," the statement said.



Following allegations of Chinese withholding of data in the New York Times and other media outlets, investigation team member Peter Daszak tweeted, “This was NOT...