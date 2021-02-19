NASA's Rover Perseverance Safely Lands On Mars
NASA's six-wheeled rover landed successfully on Mars yesterday. NPR's Joe Palca talks about the descent and landing, and what's next for the mission.Full Article
After seven months in space, NASA's Perseverance rover made a historic landing on the red planet. Perseverance, the most advanced..
CBS4's Bobeth Yates shares the details of the mission. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2OHHb7I