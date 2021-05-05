The Latest: Nepal extends lockdown for capital amid surge

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Authorities extended a lockdown in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and surrounding districts by another week on Wednesday as the Himalayan nation recorded its highest daily tolls of COVID-19 infection and death.



The Ministry of Health said Tuesday 7,660 people tested positive for the coronavirus while 55 people had died.



The lockdown notice also said neighborhood grocery stores would be allowed to open only two hours in the morning and there would be further restrictions imposed on movement of vehicles to curb the spiking number of cases.



Nepal halted all domestic flights this week and international flights would be stopped from Thursday.



Nepal has recorded 351,005 cases while 3,417 people have died.



CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister is resisting mounting pressure to lift a temporary ban on flights from India, saying any early resumption of arrivals from that pandemic hot spot would erode Australia’s quarantine capability.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that the pause of flights that began last week will...