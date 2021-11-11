Colorado governor says all adults can get COVID booster shot

DENVER (AP) — Facing a surge in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm Colorado hospitals, Gov. Jared Polis defied federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shots Thursday by issuing an order allowing all state residents 18 and older to get them.



U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules allow booster shots for those 18 and over who are at high risk of exposure to the virus. The FDA also permits boosters for people 65 and older, and adults with special medical conditions. Polis’ order declares all of Colorado at high risk of infection, significantly expanding the number of residents eligible.



“Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot,” the Democratic governor said in his order.



Requests for comment from the FDA were not immediately returned on Thursday, a federal holiday.



But at a White House briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized the importance of getting boosters to those already eligible under the federal guidelines. She also stressed the importance of vaccinating children ages 5-11.



“As you likely know, FDA is currently looking at the data for expanding boosters to all populations,” Walensky said.



Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.



The Biden administration had originally envisioned boosters for all adults, but FDA scientific advisers in September rejected extra Pfizer doses for everyone. The panel wasn’t convinced that young healthy people needed another dose and instead recommended boosters...