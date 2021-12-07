Mayor de Blasio turns New York City into a covid vaccine police state as all PRIVATE sector employees now required to be fully jabbed by Dec. 27
Published
(Natural News) Starting on December 27, all private sector employees in New York City will be required to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) at the order of Mayor Bill de Blasio. In order to combat the new “Omicron” (Moronic) variant of Chinese Germs, de Blasio has proudly announced that his left-wing city will...Full Article