Djokovic's detention becomes political issue in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — On a tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when he arrived in Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year holding documents allowing him to enter the country without a COVID-19 vaccine, his timing hardly could have been worse.



When Djokovic landed in Melbourne on Wednesday he found himself in a city beset by surging virus cases.



Border officials rejected Djokovic’s documentation, cancelled his visa and ordered him out of the country in a move that many Australians cheered. The tennis star's outspoken opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine struck a wrong note in a city where 92% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.



Djokovic is appealing the order to leave and for now remains in Melbourne.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had not objected to the decision of Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government to grant Djokovic a vaccine exemption, quickly embraced the decision to deny him entry, raising questions about whether the world’s top male tennis player — and the reigning Australian Open champion — was being made a scapegoat.



“No one is above these rules,” Morrison said. “Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID. We are continuing to be vigilant.”



Former Australian Open tournament director and Davis Cup player Paul McNamee said the treatment of Djokovic was unfair.



“The guy played by the rules, he got his visa, he arrives, he’s a nine-time champion and whether people like it or not he’s entitled to fair play,” McNamee told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “There’s no doubt there’s some disconnect between the state and the federal government.



“I hate to think politics are involved...