Lawsuit seeks to block abortion pill ban in Wyoming

Abortion-rights supporters filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Wyoming’s new ban on abortion pills from taking effect. A group hoping to open what would be the state’s second clinic offering abortions filed the amended lawsuit days after Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed what is the nation’s first explicit ban on abortion pills. Absent court intervention, that ban would take effect July 1.Abortion-rights supporters already were seeking to block a separate sweeping abortion ban that took effect Sunday in Wyoming without the governor’s signature. That law seeks to overcome objections that prompted a judge to suspend a previous ban.