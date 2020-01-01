A slice of the new year

John B @connorjbyrne When I was at uni, my room in 1st year was on campus just near the bins. Glamorous as it sounds. One… https://t.co/JQknTmUgl0 7 minutes ago Rosie New year, new m... Oh! An uneaten slice of chocolate cake! 23 minutes ago ThomasDoof Okay, 2020 is the year, I've made my folders for not one, not two, but FOUR projects I wish to get my baby steps in… https://t.co/Jgr9r04Q9f 38 minutes ago Paul David @SoccerAM Minamino: *Eats a slice of toast* Liverpool fans: "Best signing of the year! This kid is special!!!" 45 minutes ago Tim Smith RT @FourVerts: it's still hilarious to me how much worse patricia is than caldwell. lions won 11 games in caldwell's first year. patricia a… 57 minutes ago Tim Smith RT @LucyXIV: imagine if we donated to firefighters and also like hospitals and schools all year round? you could donate a little bit from y… 1 hour ago Jack Russell RT @plugshare: Norwegians are having a love affair with #EVs, as 42.2% of all sales in 2019 were plug-in cars. Which #auto companies are re… 1 hour ago Whisky Business RT @whiskybusine55: The first year of the Swinging Sixties saw Fred, Wilma, Betty and Barney make their debut on The Flintstones. The decad… 2 hours ago