Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A slice of the new year

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A slice of the new year*Looking Mumbai, talking China*
*Coming in:* January

F&B entrepreneur Zorawar Kalra is undoubtedly in the process of unlearning. Ask him why and he will say, "You have to keep up with the times," with equal amounts of excitement and trepidation in his voice. After championing molecular gastronomy for long and launching an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss 04:37

 Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has lots of ideas to make sure your party is one for the books.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keep Your Resolution With This Inexpensive Home Workout Equipment [Video]Keep Your Resolution With This Inexpensive Home Workout Equipment

Want to workout at home, but don’t know what equipment you’ll need? Buzz60’s TC Newman has tips for stocking your home gym.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:16Published

small businesses feeling optimistic going into new year [Video]small businesses feeling optimistic going into new year

small businesses feeling optimistic going into new year

Credit: WKTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Verge

Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo Just Ahead of Ringing In 2020 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Post Malone has added one last tattoo to his collection to wrap up 2019. The 24-year-old musician debuted the new tattoo on his Instagram before he performs on...
Just Jared Also reported by •The Wrap

Tweets about this

codename8ball

John B @connorjbyrne When I was at uni, my room in 1st year was on campus just near the bins. Glamorous as it sounds. One… https://t.co/JQknTmUgl0 7 minutes ago

rosieboyagis

Rosie New year, new m... Oh! An uneaten slice of chocolate cake! 23 minutes ago

CactusBoyyus

ThomasDoof Okay, 2020 is the year, I've made my folders for not one, not two, but FOUR projects I wish to get my baby steps in… https://t.co/Jgr9r04Q9f 38 minutes ago

Geeks_n_tweets

Paul David @SoccerAM Minamino: *Eats a slice of toast* Liverpool fans: "Best signing of the year! This kid is special!!!" 45 minutes ago

_Timbo__Slice_

Tim Smith RT @FourVerts: it's still hilarious to me how much worse patricia is than caldwell. lions won 11 games in caldwell's first year. patricia a… 57 minutes ago

_Timbo__Slice_

Tim Smith RT @LucyXIV: imagine if we donated to firefighters and also like hospitals and schools all year round? you could donate a little bit from y… 1 hour ago

JackRussell02

Jack Russell RT @plugshare: Norwegians are having a love affair with #EVs, as 42.2% of all sales in 2019 were plug-in cars. Which #auto companies are re… 1 hour ago

whiskybusine55

Whisky Business RT @whiskybusine55: The first year of the Swinging Sixties saw Fred, Wilma, Betty and Barney make their debut on The Flintstones. The decad… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.