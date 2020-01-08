Global  

Salman Khan gifts Dabangg 3 costar Kichcha Sudeep a BMW M5, once again highlighting the superstar's magnanimity

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Post the success of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan gifts Dabangg 3 costar Kichcha Sudeep a BMW M5. Check out the whole story to find out more
News video: Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3'

Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3' 01:09

 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted his "Dabangg 3" co-star Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car, that costs over Rs 1 crore, after the success of the film.

Salman Khan gifts co-star Kichcha Sudeep a new BMW M5 car

The two actors worked together in the recent film ‘Dabangg 3’ directed by Prabhudeva
Hindu

Salman Khan gifts 'Dabangg 3' co-star Kiccha Sudeep a swanky car as 'sweetest gesture'

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep took to his Instagram page and shared a photo collage with Salman Khan as the superstar gifted him a swanky car.
DNA

