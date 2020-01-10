House votes to limit Trump's war power on Iran

Friday, 10 January 2020 () Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to restrict President Donald Trump's power to take military actions against Iran without congressional approval.
The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters. It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran. This comes days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander. As voting continued, the tally was...
JNU V-C MEETS HRD MINISTRY OFFICIALS TODAY, SMRITI IRANI HITS OUT AT DEEPIKA OVER JNU VISIT, AKHILESH YADAV SHOWS SUPPORT FOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE, SC: ALL RESTRICTIVE ORDERS TO BE REVIEWED WITHIN 1 WEEK,..