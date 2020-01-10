Global  

House votes to limit Trump's war power on Iran

Friday, 10 January 2020
Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to restrict President Donald Trump's power to take military actions against Iran without congressional approval.
News video: U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability 00:33

 The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters. It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran. This comes days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander. As voting continued, the tally was...

Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General [Video]Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General

Marc Liverman reports the House voted on measure to limit President Trump's war powers, the Senate will take up a similar measure next week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:14

Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika padukone over her JNU visit|Oneindia [Video]Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika padukone over her JNU visit|Oneindia

JNU V-C MEETS HRD MINISTRY OFFICIALS TODAY, SMRITI IRANI HITS OUT AT DEEPIKA OVER JNU VISIT, AKHILESH YADAV SHOWS SUPPORT FOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE, SC: ALL RESTRICTIVE ORDERS TO BE REVIEWED WITHIN 1 WEEK,..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:28


US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran

US House votes to curb Trump war power on IranShares US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military...
Iran missile attacks, Australian wildfires, Puerto Rico earthquakes: 5 things to know Thursday

House to vote whether to limit Trump's war power, Australian wildfires continue to wreck havoc and more things to start your Thursday morning right.
USATODAY.com

