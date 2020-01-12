Amit Shah challenges Rahul, Mamata to find one provision in CAA that can take away any Indian's citizenship
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to "find out the provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act" which can take the citizenship away from any Indian. Further attacking the Congress, he said: "When the partition of the country took place, Congress divided the country on the basis of religion."
