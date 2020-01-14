Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Critics Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame wins best action film of 2019

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame emerged as the Best Action Film of 2019 at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. Avengers: Endgame was competing with 1917, Ford v. Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lands Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards 00:47

 Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the top pick at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday when it was crowned Best Picture.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights [Video]2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights

ET Canada’s Keshia Chante takes you on the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where she got the scoop on the amazing interaction between Dan Levy and Nicole Kidman from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:55Published

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations [Video]'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Critics Choice Awards 2020: red carpet

Sorbet pastels and romantic dressing reigned supreme at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards.
The Age

Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' named Best Action Film

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" emerged as the Best Action Film of 2019 at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.