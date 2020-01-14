Critics Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame wins best action film of 2019

Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame emerged as the Best Action Film of 2019 at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. Avengers: Endgame was competing with 1917, Ford v. Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.



