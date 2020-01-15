Global  

Mumbai Professor sent on leave for criticising Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar

DNA Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A professor of Mumbai University has reportedly been sent on 'leave' for criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark on freedom fighter and Hindu icon Veer Savarkar.
