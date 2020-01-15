Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Indira Gandhi used to meet gangster Karim Lala: Sanjay Raut

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra |OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra |OneIndia News

UDDHAV THACKERAY SWON-IN AS MAHARASHTRA CHIEF MINISTER, MNS CHIEF RAJ THACKERAY ATTENDS UDDHAV THACKERAY'S SWEARING-IN, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published

Ajit Pawar set to be Maha Deputy CM again? |OneIndia News [Video]Ajit Pawar set to be Maha Deputy CM again? |OneIndia News

SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING BAL THACKERAY WITH INDIRA GANDHI PUT UP IN MUMBAI, SENA CHIEF UDDHAV THCKERAY TO BE SWORN-IN AS MAHA CM TODAY, SONIA,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAlmoula5

M Almoula RT @OpIndia_com: "Met Dawood Ibrahim several times over, Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai to meet Karim Lala": Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra… 5 seconds ago

praveen_passion

Praveen Tripathi RT @ANI: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Com… 7 seconds ago

RajanNewEra

Rajan Tiwari RT @bakul_panchal_: What happened to Sanjay g speaking truth Indira Gandhi Used to Meet Gangster Karim Lala, Says Sanjay Raut https://t.c… 1 minute ago

kartikeyrss18

कार्तिकेय सिंह RT @ABPNews: Indira Gandhi Used To Meet Underworld Don Karim Lala, Claims #ShivSena's #SanjayRaut Details: https://t.co/KSudrlwQsx https:/… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.