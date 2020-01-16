Global  

Did underworld fund Congress? Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's remark over ex-PM

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Amid the controversy over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that late prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala here, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wondered whether the Congress was "funded by Mumbai's underworld".



Recent related news from verified sources

Did underworld fund Congress? Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's remark over ex-PM


IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

'Take back statement against Indira Gandhi,' Nirumpam tells Sanjay Raut

In a veiled attack on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said the Shiv Sena leader should take back his remark on former...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

