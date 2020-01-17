Global  

Trump's impeachment trial in Senate officially begins (Ld)

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump officially kicked off in the Republican-majority Senate with the reading of the two articles of impeachment the Democrat-majority House of Representatives approved last month.
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump&apos;s trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

