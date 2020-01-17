Trump's impeachment trial in Senate officially begins (Ld)
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump officially kicked off in the Republican-majority Senate with the reading of the two articles of impeachment the Democrat-majority House of Representatives approved last month.
