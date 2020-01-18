Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kenneth Starr joins Trump's impeachment legal team: Reports

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 18 (IANS) Kenneth Starr, a well-known prosecutor whose work led to the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, has joined US President Donald Trump's impeachment legal defence team, media reports said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together 01:55

 President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager [Video]Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager

A Colorado lawmaker has never been asked to play the role of impeachment manager before, solidifying Rep. Jason Crow’s place in history. He sat down with Denver7’s Meghan Lopez Friday to talk about..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:27Published

Rep. Jason Crow sits down to talk impeachment with Denver7's Meghan Lopez [Video]Rep. Jason Crow sits down to talk impeachment with Denver7's Meghan Lopez

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., sat down with Denver7's Meghan Lopez to discuss the Senate trial of President Trump and being named an impeachment manager.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 08:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr expected to be on Trump impeachment legal team

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz...
CBC.ca

With Starr and Dershowitz, Trump is giving legal team a celebrity cast

President Donald Trump has asked former independent counsel Ken Starr and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz to join his defense team for the Senate impeachment...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

annhenryfay1

annhenryfay RT @NWADoug: Lede: "Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr ...." https://t.co/kzTsS46Wh6 2 hours ago

NWADoug

Doug Thompson Lede: "Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr ...." https://t.co/kzTsS46Wh6 4 hours ago

michaelmalibu

Michael Wallace Harvard’s Alan Dershowitz Joins President Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team https://t.co/cYEaQoKfZL 5 hours ago

DeepCoffee

Douglas Barricklow RT @KUT: Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best known for his role investigating Bill Clinton, has been added to… 8 hours ago

KUT

KUT Austin Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best known for his role investigating Bill Clinton, has… https://t.co/pWfcJG9LeE 8 hours ago

annaleslieee

Leslie B Stephenson RT @TexasTribune: Kenneth Starr, best known for his role investigating Bill Clinton, has been added to the Trump legal defense team for the… 9 hours ago

MFetouri

Mustafa Fetouri Kenneth Starr the author of the most expensive pornographic report in US history joins team to defend Donald Trump! What a choice ! 9 hours ago

TxTheo

45 is a disgrace RT @viaAlana: NEW THIS MORNING: Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best known for his role investigating Bill Clin… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.