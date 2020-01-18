Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Young India doesn't want 'fifth-generation' dynast: Historian Ramachandra Guha takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

DNA Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Praising Narendra Modi for his administrative experience, Guha said that Modi had "run a state for 15 years" and is "incredibly hardworking."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi

Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi 01:04

 Young India does not want fifth generation dynast Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi [Video]Watch: Ramachandra Guha's 'fifth generation dynast' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing a 'fifth-generation dynast' Rahul Gandhi to Parliament, historian Ramachandra Guha has said.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Historian Ramachandra Guha calls Rahul Gandhi 'fifth-generation' dynast, hails PM Narendra Modi

Guha praised PM Modi and said that he is incredibly hard-working and never takes holidays in Europe.
Zee News Also reported by •Indian Express

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul Gandhi: Ramachandra Guha

A "fifth-generation dynast" Rahul Gandhi has no chance in Indian politics against a "hard-working and self-made" Narendra Modi, and Kerala did a disastrous thing...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian Express

Tweets about this

Ahmed_zedd

Zac. (Jai Hind) RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Historian @Ram_Guha slams @RahulGandhi. ‘My question to the people of Kerala: Why did you elect Rahul Gandhi? Y… 1 minute ago

Code2Dwestwind

Names r deceptive ‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/dwpijIT2UY 40 minutes ago

royashis48

Ashis Roy @ANI YOUNG INDIA DOESN'T WANT.....so who did elect Mr. Gandhi? Old India!! 40 minutes ago

drgambhier

Dr Retesh Gambhir RT @Muralik79739498: Also young India doesn't want a 70+ year braindead joker pretending as Historian while his entire life was spent in pr… 43 minutes ago

sureshmeesa111

suresh @RahulGandhi Young India doesn't want 5 generation dynasty ruler 52 minutes ago

aTrader2019

G RT @smna17: ‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha 😮😮 what happened to Nehru bhakth @Ram_Guha? Salar… 1 hour ago

write2ragavan

K.RAGAVAN.. Young India doesn't want 'fifth-generation' dynast: Historian Ramachandra Guha takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi… https://t.co/tprcfcnswY 1 hour ago

pradeeplovesall

Pradeep Chowdhary ‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/rFzS21Oy86 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.