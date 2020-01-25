Global  

Human rights groups to hold rallies against CAA on Jan 26 in US

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
A coalition of various human rights and civil rights groups has said it will hold protest rallies in several cities in the US on January 26, demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In Washington DC, the coalition will hold a rally from the premises near the Indian Embassy to the White House.
