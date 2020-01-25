Global  

Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously; Manohar Parrikar given Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree for 118

Zee News Saturday, 25 January 2020
This year, 7 people have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan, sixteen have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri for their outstanding achievements and distinguished services in their respective fields.
Padma Awards 2020: Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj; Padma Bhushan for Manohar Parrikar; check list here

This year, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to seven people, the Padma Bhushan to 16 individuals and the Padma Shree to 118 people
DNA

2020 Padma Awards: Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

The 2020 Padma list comprises seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris.
Hindu

