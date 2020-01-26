Gagannauts will go to space at 400km altitude, could communicate with International Space Station
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () India’s gagannauts will be sent to space at an altitude of 400km, the same height the International Space Station (ISS) orbits around the Earth. There is a possibility that gagannauts will be able to communicate with ISS astronauts when they are sent to space by December next year. The astronaut training of 4 shortlisted IAF pilots in Russia is going to start by January-end.
