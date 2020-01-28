Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra trolled for ‘revealing’ dress; Suchitra Krishnamoorthi praises the actress for her confidence

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight at the Grammys 2020. Her red carpet look won accolades for its boldness and she successfully turned heads. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, who performed at the awards night, rocked the red carpet. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend