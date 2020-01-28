Global  

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra trolled for ‘revealing’ dress; Suchitra Krishnamoorthi praises the actress for her confidence

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight at the Grammys 2020. Her red carpet look won accolades for its boldness and she successfully turned heads. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, who performed at the awards night, rocked the red carpet.
Cynthia Erivo & Priyanka Chopra Go Glam for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala

Cynthia Erivo strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night (January 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The...
Just Jared

Suchitra defends Priyanka's Grammy look

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole the limelight at the Grammys 2020 red carpet. The actress donned a custom Ralph & Russo design with a plunging neckline. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

XYED26734612

XYED Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammys dress, celeb friends come to her rescue https://t.co/3Rd9kVvYxa 8 minutes ago

igtamil

IndiaGlitz - Tamil Priyanka Chopra again Trolled for Her outfit #JenniferLopez #NickJonas #Hot #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYsbts… https://t.co/032s4OE2zQ 21 minutes ago

doctr_pro

Doctr Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to... - Hindustan… https://t.co/lCGWwOF9xC 29 minutes ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammys dress https://t.co/Ec8b32jRU1 37 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #PriyankaChopra trolled for #Grammys outfit; #SuchitraKrishnamoorthi says her pictures scream of 'liberation' #Grammys2020 h… 46 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra trolled for ‘revealing’ dress; Suchitra Krishnamoorthi praises the actress for her co… https://t.co/tVGQMGjcCI 53 minutes ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys-457690 https://t.co/gXGkDvFCvR 53 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #PriyankaChopra trolled for #Grammys outfit; #SuchitraKrishnamoorthi says her pictures scream of 'liberation'… https://t.co/y9bkhAMyxj 54 minutes ago

