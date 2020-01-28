Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra trolled for ‘revealing’ dress; Suchitra Krishnamoorthi praises the actress for her confidence
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight at the Grammys 2020. Her red carpet look won accolades for its boldness and she successfully turned heads. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, who performed at the awards night, rocked the red carpet.
Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider, Cyrus dedicated both wins to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The basketball icon and his...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' show-and-tell nights The couple spent time in the evenings before going to bed educating one another about their acting and musical accomplishments by sharing their past..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54Published