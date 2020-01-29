Sudhip Kumar Sen This is misuse of education. Being a Doc many people must be trusting him but he failed their trust. - https://t.co/EqddxhTCiZ 33 minutes ago Chowkidar Perumal pillai AMU speech: UP cops arrest Kafeel in Mumbai https://t.co/PEIIZPQUA3 2 hours ago Slnews9 official AMU speech: UP cops arrest Kafeel in Mumbai https://t.co/xFaEHLUmzn 3 hours ago Simple Common Man RT @TOIIndiaNews: AMU speech: UP cops arrest Kafeel in Mumbai https://t.co/GvsiQb69o0 3 hours ago TOI India AMU speech: UP cops arrest Kafeel in Mumbai https://t.co/GvsiQb69o0 3 hours ago www.intramuralweb.ga AMU speech: UP cops arrest Kafeel in Mumbai https://t.co/2LVtsLe143 4 hours ago