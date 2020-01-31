Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > NPR > JD(U) asks govt to remove questions seeking details of parents in NPR form

JD(U) asks govt to remove questions seeking details of parents in NPR form

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The JD(U) on Friday urged the government during an NDA meeting to remove questions seeking details of parents in the National Population Register (NPR) questionnaire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal [Video]Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of the parents caught up in the case involving parents bribing their children’s way into the University of Southern California. Now insight into how..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JD(U): Remove questions on parents info in NPR

The JD(U) on Friday urged the government during an NDA meeting to remove questions seeking details of parents in the National Population Register (NPR)...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.