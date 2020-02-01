Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape convict Vinay Sharma

President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape convict Vinay Sharma

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday (February 1) rejected a mercy petition filed by Vinay Sharma, one of four convicts on death row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. This is the second mercy plea to be rejected by President Kovind in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya's lawyer thanks President for rejecting mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh [Video]Nirbhaya's lawyer thanks President for rejecting mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh

Nirbhaya's lawyer thanks President for rejecting mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News

ENDING SUSPENSE OVER THE EXECUTION OF THE 4 CONVICTS OF THE NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CASE, FINALLY A NEW DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED. DELHI'S PATIALA HOUSE COURT HAS ISSUED A FRESH DEATH WARRANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Vinay Kumar Sharma


IndiaTimes

President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma

He had filed the mercy petition before the President on Wednesday
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smnahar

Sohan jain,nahar RT @RaghuramanMenon: President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma: Home Ministry official 31 seconds ago

anurenu92

Anamika Singh RT @ANI: 2012 Delhi gang-rape case: The President of India rejects mercy plea of convict Vinay Sharma https://t.co/SDzNrEiYxk 1 minute ago

Karsaswat1

Kar_saswat RT @nalinisharma_: BREAKING: President rejects the mercy plea of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape convict Vinay Sharma. 7 minutes ago

news_ain

AIN NEWS 24 President Ram Nath Kovind rejects Nirbhaya rapist Vinay Sharma's mercy plea Nirbhaya rape case convict Vinay Kumar… https://t.co/tCICr3aWLq 7 minutes ago

_DharmaTalkies_

कर्मणो ह्यपि बोद्धव्यं बोद्धव्यं च विकर्मणः। RT @PTI_News: President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar Sharma: Home Ministry officials 7 minutes ago

dinkarsr11

Dinkar Singh Rawat 2012 Delhi gang-rape case - The President of India rejects mercy plea of convict Vinay Sharma #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaCase 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.