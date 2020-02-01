President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape convict Vinay Sharma

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday (February 1) rejected a mercy petition filed by Vinay Sharma, one of four convicts on death row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. This is the second mercy plea to be rejected by President Kovind in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.


