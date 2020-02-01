Nirbhaya case: President rejects mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said....

Court defers Nirbhaya case hangings, no new date set Special prosecutor Irfan Ahmed said that Mukesh had exhausted all his constitutional and legal remedies and the mercy plea of another convict Vinay Kumar Sharma...

IndiaTimes 11 hours ago Mid-Day Also reported by • Zee News

