Nirbhaya case: President rejects mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar

DNA Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The President on Saturday rejected the mercy plea of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the December 16 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder. He had filed the petition on Wednesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said....
IndiaTimes

Court defers Nirbhaya case hangings, no new date set

Special prosecutor Irfan Ahmed said that Mukesh had exhausted all his constitutional and legal remedies and the mercy plea of another convict Vinay Kumar Sharma...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

