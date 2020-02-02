Global  

Top News of the Day | Feb 2, 2020: Second Air India flight rescue 330 from China, Djokovic wins Australian Open & more

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In top news of the day on Sunday, February 2, 2020, the Novel Coronavirus outbreak scare continues to dominate headlines. Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic lifted Australian Open for the record eighth time.
News video: Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi 04:30

 Air India flight carrying Indians from China’s Wuhan reaches India. The jet with over 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in Delhi. The Indians will undergo a screening at the airport.

AI evacuates 323 more Indians, 7 Maldivians

A second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning. In the first flight on early...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus outbreak: Second Air India flight evacuates 330 from China

The evacuation was carried out using Air India's jumbo B747, that made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic.
DNA


