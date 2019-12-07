Global  

BJP has betrayed its mandate: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the TMC MP accused the government of "betrayal of body politic" and said that the people were on the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
