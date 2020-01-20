Global  

Madhya Pradesh becomes fifth state to pass resolution against CAA

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday (February 5) passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), requesting the Centre to repeal the new legislation.
Madhya Pradesh becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA | OneIndia News

Madhya Pradesh becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA | OneIndia News

 Rajinikanth backs CAA and NPR, PM Modi announces Ram Temple construction trust, Owaisi questions timing of Temple Trust announcement, Amit Shah welcomes decision to include Dait member on Ram temple trust, Which party does Shaheen Bagh shooter belong to?, Kejriwal will let voters decide if he is a...

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi opposes CAA, says country cannot be divided along religious lines

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Tuesday (January 28) said that he was against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National...
Zee News

Madhya Pradesh cabinet passes resolution against CAA

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought its abrogation, contending the new law was against...
IndiaTimes


