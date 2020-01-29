Women protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in Bengaluru

Monday, 10 February 2020 () A group of women on Monday started a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) here near Bilal Masjid. Members of the transgender community on Sunday had also taken out a march here to express solidarity with those protesting against CAA, NRC, and NPR.
Oneindia's ground report from Shaheen Bagh which is the epicentre of the anti-caa protest. Shaheen Bagh has become a burning issue in Delhi polls. Women of Shaheen Bagh want CAA, NRC & NPR rolled back..