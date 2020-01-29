Global  

Women protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in Bengaluru

Monday, 10 February 2020
A group of women on Monday started a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) here near Bilal Masjid. Members of the transgender community on Sunday had also taken out a march here to express solidarity with those protesting against CAA, NRC, and NPR.
Epicentre of anti-CAA protests & burning issue of Delhi polls 2020

Oneindia's ground report from Shaheen Bagh which is the epicentre of the anti-caa protest. Shaheen Bagh has become a burning issue in Delhi polls. Women of Shaheen Bagh want CAA, NRC & NPR rolled back..

Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against NPR, CAA and NRC

Protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against NPR, CAA and NRC

Pass resolution against CAA, and we will move out

The women sitting on a dharna for the past eight days in Madanpura against the CAA, NRC and NPR, have refused to budge until the state's ruling coalition, Maha...
'Transform stir against CAA, NRC, and NPR into second freedom struggle'

Equating the stir against CAA, NRC, and NPR with the freedom movement of India, activist and founder of Samaj Parivartana Samudya S.R. Hiremath has ca
