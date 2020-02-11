Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi: AAP volunteer accompanying MLA Naresh Yadav shot dead, another injured

Delhi: AAP volunteer accompanying MLA Naresh Yadav shot dead, another injured

Indian Express Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed 02:29

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy was attacked on Feb 11. Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman. The attack took place around 11 pm at South Delhi’s Aruna Asaf Ali Marg.

Recent related videos from verified sources

AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News [Video]AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News

AAP SWEEPS DELHI WITH 62 SEATS. BJP GETS 8 SEATS & CONG DRAWS A BLANK, PM MODI CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL OVER LANDSLIDE VICTORY,SHOTS FIRED AT AAP CANDIDATE NARESH YADAV'S OPEN CAR- VOLUNTEER KILLED,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shots fired at Mehrauli AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed

At least one volunteer was killed while another was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday. Naresh Yadav,...
Mid-Day

Delhi: AAP volunteer dead, another injured after shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy

According to a post on AAP's official Twitter handle, the volunteer's name is Ashok Mann.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.