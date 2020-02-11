Delhi: AAP volunteer accompanying MLA Naresh Yadav shot dead, another injured



Recent related videos from verified sources AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News AAP SWEEPS DELHI WITH 62 SEATS. BJP GETS 8 SEATS & CONG DRAWS A BLANK, PM MODI CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL OVER LANDSLIDE VICTORY,SHOTS FIRED AT AAP CANDIDATE NARESH YADAV'S OPEN CAR- VOLUNTEER KILLED,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:06Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Shots fired at Mehrauli AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed At least one volunteer was killed while another was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday. Naresh Yadav,...

Mid-Day 23 hours ago



Delhi: AAP volunteer dead, another injured after shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy According to a post on AAP's official Twitter handle, the volunteer's name is Ashok Mann.

DNA 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this