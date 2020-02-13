Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > South Carolina > SC directs political parties to upload details of pending criminal cases against candidates on website

SC directs political parties to upload details of pending criminal cases against candidates on website

DNA Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The top court also ordered political parties to upload reasons for choosing candidates with pending criminal cases on their website.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News

Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News 03:19

 KEJRIWAL TO RETAIN OLD CABINET: SOURCES, SC: ALL PARTIES MUST UPLOAD DETAILS OF CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST CANDIDATES, SEVERE CONSEQUENCES: US SENATORS ON KASHMIR BEFORE TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT, GARGI COLLEGE SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: 10 ARRESTED, JAISHANKAR: NEHRU DIDN'T WANT PATEL IN HIS CABINET IN 1947, 2...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: What SC said on parties fielding candidates with criminal history [Video]Watch: What SC said on parties fielding candidates with criminal history

Supreme Court on Thursday ordered political parties to publish on party websites, social media and newspapers, details of candidates with criminal background who have been fielded to contest state..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published

Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News [Video]Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News

EXPLOSION AT LUCKNOW COURT: 2 LAWYERS INJURED & 3 CRUDE BOMBS RECOVERED, CHAOS IN UP ASSEMBLY: OPPOSITION LEADERS CARRY CYLINDERS ON THEIR BACK, NIRBHAYA CASE: SC DEFERS HEARING ON SEPARATE HANGINGS,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Political parties have to justify fielding tainted candidates: SC

An SC bench said political parties have to give wide publicity through newspapers and social media about the criminal antecedents of a candidate along with...
IndiaTimes

Parties have to justify tickets to the tainted: SC

An SC bench said political parties have to give wide publicity through newspapers and social media about the criminal antecedents of a candidate along with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

Yashtheblue

Yash Jain RT @Nehr_who: Supreme Court directs political parties to upload on their websites the reasons for selection of candidates with criminal ant… 31 minutes ago

lawtimesjournal

Law Times Journal The Supreme Court directs political parties to upload details of candidates with criminal backgrounds on their offi… https://t.co/zIYJI2kv6J 3 hours ago

Ashish67429548

Ashish Parchure RT @ANI: Supreme Court directs political parties to upload on their websites the reasons for selection of candidates with criminal antecede… 8 hours ago

ASMdYahyaBashi1

AS Md Yahya Bashir #TAG RT @MdFujailAhmed: #SupremeCourt order! Within 48 hours,all political parties upload d names of their criminal candidates on their website,… 9 hours ago

thesumitsumbria

Sumit Sumbria RT @PTI_News: SC directs political parties to upload on their website details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls 9 hours ago

SyedSadathulla6

Syed Sadathulla RT @DaaruBaazMehta: BREAKING Supreme Court directs political parties to upload on their websites the reasons for selection of candidates w… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.