Asaduddin Owaisi reminds PMO of Preamble over Shiva temple on Kashi-Mahakal Express seat

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reminded the Prime Minister's Office about the Preamble of the Constitution, after a seat of the Kashi Mahakal Express, which was inaugurated by Narendra Modi, was turned into a Shiva temple.
 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Prime Minister over a mini temple in the Kashi Mahakal Express.

