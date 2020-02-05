Asaduddin Owaisi reminds PMO of Preamble over Shiva temple on Kashi-Mahakal Express seat



Recent related videos from verified sources Owaisi slams Ram temple trust formation timing; Uma Bharti calls for Ram Rajya Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Modi’s Ram Temple trust announcement. He said that the announcement was made with an eye on Delhi polls. Owaisi also slammed the BJP for giving Padma.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raises question over berth for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (February 17) raised question over the decision to reserve a seat for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express, which was...

Zee News 20 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this