Bengali actor, former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest at 61

Choudhary Rahul Singh RT @SimontiniB: Veteran Bengali actor and former TMC Parliamentarian Tapas Paul died today in Mumbai. RIP 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mzQ7N6szek 17 seconds ago #JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Bengali actor and former MP #TapasPal dies at 61 - Movies News https://t.co/syhOO8uO0C 11 minutes ago Time8News Tapas Paul remained away from films after CBI arrested him in the #RoseValley ponzi scheme #Time8News #TMC https://t.co/qvCVDCLnX4 14 minutes ago Satendra Singh Yadav Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal died in Mumbai on February 18 after suffering a cardiac ar… https://t.co/NrJLC534IW 19 minutes ago SUMON GHOSH RT @Outlookindia: Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday. #TapasPaul #Tapa… 21 minutes ago Tehelka Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul passes away at 61 https://t.co/0djLv2uSrY 22 minutes ago RIJU GANGULY Bengali Actor And Former TMC MP Tapas Pal no more. May his soul rest in peace.!! 35 minutes ago John I RT @the_hindu: #TapasPaul died of cardiac arrest at the age of 61 early Tuesday. He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hosp… 37 minutes ago