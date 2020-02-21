Global  

Don't mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: Devendra Fadnavis to AIMIM's Waris Pathan

Don't mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: Devendra Fadnavis to AIMIM's Waris Pathan

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's reported remarks that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the country's 100 crore Hindus, and asked the latter not to mistake the majority community's tolerance for weakness.
AIMIM's Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark

AIMIM's Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark

 An AIMIM leader Waris Pathan refused to apologise after controversy. On Thursday, Pathan said '15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore'. Waris was addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Later, Pathan said accused BJP of segregating the people.

