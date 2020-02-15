Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Donald Trump in Agra

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Donald Trump in Agra

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
*Agra:* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on Saturday. According to officials, Chief Minister Adityanath will remain in Agra during Trump's visit here, where he is scheduled to visit the famous Taj...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Impossible for them, possible for us’: Yogi Adityanath mocks Akhilesh Yadav

‘Impossible for them, possible for us’: Yogi Adityanath mocks Akhilesh Yadav 05:00

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020. He accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav led government of not being serious about the development of the state. He said that his government has made possible what was considered by the Akhilesh Yadav government....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Position On Yucca Mountain Leaves Political Mess Of Nuclear Proportions [Video]Trump's Position On Yucca Mountain Leaves Political Mess Of Nuclear Proportions

Having narrowly lost the Battle Born state in the 2016, President Donald Trump is seeking to woo Nevada voters. He's doing it by abandoning the GOP’s decades of support for storing the nation’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' [Video]Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Adityanath asks Lucknow residents to keep Gomti river clean

Lucknow, Feb 15 () UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked people of Lucknow to make efforts to keep the Gomti river clean.
IndiaTimes

Commander-in-chief says he's also the 'chief law enforcement ofﬁcer'

Commander-in-chief says he's also the 'chief law enforcement ofﬁcer'During US President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Democrats repeatedly asserted that he is "not above the law." But since his acquittal two weeks ago,...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

ipawankmonline

PAWAN KUMAR MEENA RT @ANINewsUP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome US President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24. He will accompan… 54 seconds ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. RT @Dharma2X: Dr @Swamy39 jee : Sanskrit forms the basis of all Indian and, several foreign languages: Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chie… 1 hour ago

pioushindu

Soulful Indian RT @Dharma2X: Dr. @Swamy39 jee : Hindi connects a large part of India together, says Yogi Adityanath .. 🚩🚩 If a person studying Sanskrit… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.