Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Donald Trump in Agra
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () *Agra:* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on Saturday. According to officials, Chief Minister Adityanath will remain in Agra during Trump's visit here, where he is scheduled to visit the famous Taj...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020. He accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav led government of not being serious about the development of the state. He said that his government has made possible what was considered by the Akhilesh Yadav government....