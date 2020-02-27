Global  

India to attend signing of landmark peace deal between US and Taliban in Doha on Saturday

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
India's Ambassador to Qatar will attend the signing of the landmark peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Doha on Saturday, official sources said on Thursday.
News video: Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News

Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News

 Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla rushed to Kabul a day ahead of the landmark US-Taliban peace pact signing in Qatar's Doha on 29th February. Foreign Secy Shringla met with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and told him that India stands with Afghanistan for “strengthening national...

Mike Pompeo to attend Doha signing of US-Taliban peace deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to attend the signing of a US-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
SBS

US poised to sign peace accord with Afghanistan's Taliban

The United States is poised to sign a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and...
France 24


