Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta's curative petition

Monday, 2 March 2020 () The Supreme Court on Monday will hear one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, Pawan Kumar Gupta's plea seeking a stay in the execution of the death warrant issued earlier this month. Gupta filed a curative petition on Friday seeking to commute the death penalty.
THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION.
HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT.