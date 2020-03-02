Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme Court of India > Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta's curative petition

Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta's curative petition

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, Pawan Kumar Gupta's plea seeking a stay in the execution of the death warrant issued earlier this month. Gupta filed a curative petition on Friday seeking to commute the death penalty.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News 04:08

 THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

THE 4 CONVICTS WERE SUPPOSED TO BE HANGED TOMORROW AT 6 AM BUT FOR THE 3RD TIME THE HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED. JUST A DAY BEFORE THE HANGING, TODAY ONE OF THE CONVICTS PAWAN GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia [Video]West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia

HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After rejection of curative plea, Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta files mercy petition

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.
DNA

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

rizwanarif25

Rizwan Arif RT @thewire_in: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the… 6 minutes ago

Sabz_Guguminti

TheChronologist RT @timesofindia: Supreme Court rejects #NirbhayaCase convict Pawan Gupta's curative petition https://t.co/KrPdrMTwFW via @TOIDelhi http… 33 minutes ago

thewire_in

The Wire The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convict… https://t.co/PqvcbIsHdb 1 hour ago

naveenrana13

Naveen Rana Supreme Court rejects Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta's curative petition https://t.co/ENblXNsxjk Download the T… https://t.co/wfd33hv9Va 1 hour ago

SUSHILSHAHU9

SUSHIL SHAHU Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Gupta Files Mercy Petition With President - NDTV https://t.co/YdzEtHrBGR 1 hour ago

PintoDeepakTNIE

PintoDeepak_TNIE RT @sardakanu_TNIE: Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya convict, Pawan’s curative petition. All 4 curative petitions dismissed by Court now @N… 1 hour ago

Jitendr73925886

Jitendrasingh RT @indiatvnews: #NirbhayaCase: Supreme Court dismisses curative plea of convict Pawan Gupta Read more at: https://t.co/WXUJIKtp0l https:/… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.