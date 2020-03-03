Global  

28,529 people being monitored, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan tells Parliament

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament, "As on March 4, at least 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored," adding "The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation." Talking about the Indians stranded in Iran, he said, "The government is following up with the Iranian authorities for the well-being of Indians stranded there and to tie-up evacuation as per the need. "
Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

 Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital. Sale of masks and...

