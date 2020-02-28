Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tahir Hussain, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in northeast Delhi, was arrested on Thursday (March 5, 2020). He has been also accused of attempt to murder and of inciting the mob to indulge in violence and riots.


