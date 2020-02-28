Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Tahir Hussain, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in northeast Delhi, was arrested on Thursday (March 5, 2020). He has been also accused of attempt to murder and of inciting the mob to indulge in violence and riots.
THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..