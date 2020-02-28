Global  

Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Tahir Hussain, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in northeast Delhi, was arrested on Thursday (March 5, 2020). He has been also accused of attempt to murder and of inciting the mob to indulge in violence and riots.
Delhi violence: Why AAP suspended councillor

The family of an Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Javed Akhtar questions action against AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in Delhi violence

The AAP councilor from Nehru Vihar has been alleged to be the kingpin behind the riots in the Chandbagh area.
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

