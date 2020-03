Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Google on Sunday dedicated a doodle to mark the International Women's Day . The doodle is an animated video of a multilayered 3D paper mandala animation. The mandala, as we all know, is a circular figure representing the universe in Hindu and Buddhist symbolism. This year the theme of International Women's Day is "Each For Equal". 👓 View full article