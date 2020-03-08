Global  

Don't have my birth certificate, how can I produce my father's: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on National Population Register

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020
Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said that he has no birth certificate.
