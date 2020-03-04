Global  

Resignations by Congress MLAs can increase to 30 by evening: BJP's Bhupendra Singh

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh on said that the number of resignations from Congress MLAs can rise up to 30 by today evening. "I have come to Bhopal with the resignations of 19 MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru. The number can increase till 30 by evening as many people are willing to join BJP," he said.
Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh reached Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon, carrying with him resignation letters of 19 Congress MLAs who are lodged at a resort in...
In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state...
