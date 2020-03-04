Resignations by Congress MLAs can increase to 30 by evening: BJP's Bhupendra Singh
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh on said that the number of resignations from Congress MLAs can rise up to 30 by today evening. "I have come to Bhopal with the resignations of 19 MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru. The number can increase till 30 by evening as many people are willing to join BJP," he said.
Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year....