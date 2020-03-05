Global  

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India reach 60; one fresh case each from Delhi, Rajasthan

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases — one each from Delhi and Rajasthan — being reported, the health ministry said. The figure includes 5 positive cases reported in Delhi and 9 who were diagnosed with the infection in UP till Wednesday morning. The total number of cases, includes 16 Italians, the ministry said.
News video: Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News 09:38

 As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi...

