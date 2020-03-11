Global  

73% riots occurred under Cong regime: Meenakshi Lekhi

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Of the 1,194 riots, 73 per cent occurred under the Congress rule and included 18 big riots, said Lekhi reading out data on riots. Though the Congress had continued to raise the 2002 Gujarat riots, the state had not witnessed a single riot since then, she said and added, the state had earlier seen riots almost every year.
