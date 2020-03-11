Global  

Covid-19: Visas suspended, foreign airlines to cancel, cut flights to India

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Foreign airlines are likely to significantly reduce flights to India, through a mix of cancellations and frequency reductions on different routes, with India suspending most existing visas till April 15, 2020. Demand for travel out of India will also reduce as the health ministry asked Indians to avoid non-essential travel abroad.
 INDIA IS NOW AGRESSIVELY TRYING TO CONTAIN ANY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19, PLACING ITSELF IN QUARANTINE.... INDIA ON WEDNESDAY SUSPENDED ALL VISAS, EXCEPT A FEW CATEGORIES SUCH AS DIPLOMATIC AND EMPLOYMENT, TILL APRIL 15 TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AS 10 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED TAKING THE...

THE SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THAT THE FLOOR TEST OF THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH SHOULD BE HELD BY BY 5 PM TOMORROW, IN RESPONSE TO A BJP PETITION THAT WANTED AN IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION OF..

The Central government issued fresh guidelines in light of rising cases of Coronavirus infection in the country. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed the..

Coronavirus: UAE airlines suspend some flights, reduce frequency

India's flag carrier Air India (AI) will continue operating flights to India from the UAE.
Covid-19: Govt bans all international flights to India from March 22 to 29

In further restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, the government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on commercial international airlines from operating to...
